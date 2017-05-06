GULF COUNTY TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Michael F. Avitia (38). Investigators S. Ferrell and P. Williams contacted Avitia Wednesday, May 3, on a traffic stop in the Stonemill Creek area that resulted in his arrest. Avitia was charged with multiple offenses including drug charges.
Avitia was stopped for a moving violation and it was determined he was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was placed under arrest. Avitia told investigators that he possessed a firearm in a backpack he was wearing and that he was a convicted felon. Investigators found Avitia in possession of a .45 caliber handgun. Avitia also possessed a set of digital scales, seven plastic baggies that contained a crystal-like substance which field tested positive for Methamphetamine, and over $300 dollars in cash.
Avitia is currently on probation with the Florida Department of Corrections. He was charged with Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (Habitual), Violation of Probation, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
