Franklin County Humane Society pet of the week

This little girl is an 8 week old Border Collie/Hound puppy. She is super sweet and with those blue eyes, a stunningly beautiful puppy. She is social and playful and will be spayed next week. Call 850-670-8417 to learn more about her or come to the Adoption Center to meet her in person!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
