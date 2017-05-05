Three men in stable condition after triple shooting in Apalachicola

Three men were injured but are recovering after a Friday afternoon shooting at a home in Apalachicola.
Authorities
said the shooting occurred around noon on Friday during an argument
at a home at 139 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Apalachicola.
Authorities
are seeking 24 year old Austin O'Neal of Apalachicola in connection
with the shooting.
The
victims include 47 year old Phillip Barry O’Neal, who is Austin's
father; he was shot in the hip.
35
year old Bo Harris also suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and 41
year old Merchant Everitt Bunyon had a gunshot wound to the back.
All
three men were treated at Bay Medical Center in Panama city.
Sheriff's
deputies and Apalachicola police officers both responded to the scene
after a call was made reporting gunshots at the home.
Authorities
say Austin Phillip O’Neal fled the home following the shooting and
is being sought for questioning.
O'Neal's
vehicle was found about a block away from the scene.
Authorities
said they felt that O'Neal has a disagreement with one of the men at
the home and the disagreement led to shots being fired, possibly by
more than one of the individuals.
If
you have any information on Austin O'Neal's whereabouts please
contact the Sheriff's department at 850-670-8500.
