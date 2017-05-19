Feeding wild dolphins is illegal in Florida, but the dolphins are unaware of that and apparently so are some boaters.
Feeding and harassing wild dolphins can cause serious harm and injury to both dolphins and people.
Dolphins learn to associate people with food and free handouts, bringing them dangerously close to boat propellers and fishing line.
Some dolphins will even steal bait and catch from the lines of recreational fishermen.
And though wild dolphins may exhibit passive or ‘friendly’ behavior, it’s important to remember they are wild animals and their behavior can change quickly and unpredictably.
The general rule of thumb when on the water is to stay at least 50 yards away from wild dolphin,
Avoid fishing in an area where dolphins are actively feeding and Recycle your fishing line.
If you are caught feeding or harassing dolphins you could face fines up to $20,000 and one year in jail.
