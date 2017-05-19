Black bears are busy in Florida this time of year

This is an active time of year for Florida’s black bears.
During this time of year the bears are searching for a variety of berries and other seasonal foods that grow throughout their range.
The woods provide bears with all the food they need, but as most locals know – bears will also eat food from dog bowls, garbage cans and anything else that is easy pickings.
This is also breeding season so the bears are wandering further than they normally would looking for mates.
All of those factors can bring bears into populated areas where they normally would not venture.
To minimize the chances of black bears wandering into your yard the best thing to do is remove or secure anything that might attract animals, such as garbage cans, pet food, birdseed, outdoor grills and compost bins.
If a bear continues to come into an area after all attractants have been removed then its time to call the FWC to trap the bear.
You can do that by calling the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
Florida’s Black bears do not generally pose a danger to people, but they are wild animals so if you do encounter a black bear at close range, the FWC recommends following precautions:
Remain standing straight up; back up slowly; speak in a calm, assertive voice; do not run or play dead; and leave the bear a clear escape route.
