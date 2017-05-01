Alligator harvest permits – Just a few days left to apply!

May 22
is the last day you can apply for one of 6,000 alligator harvest permits
during the phase 1 application period. Hunters can submit their application for a permit that allows the harvest of two alligators on a designated harvest unit or county
during the statewide Aug. 15 to Nov. 1
season. You must be at least 18 years of age by Aug. 15
and have a valid credit or debit card to apply. Apply at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
or at county tax collector’s offices and any license agent.
Don’t forget to check out the 2017 Guide to Alligator Hunting in Florida
. The handy new guide provides more information about the application process, the hunt structure and hunting rules and regulations. It also provides tips on how to safely and responsibly hunt alligators as well as tips on how to process, store and cook the meat, and preserve the hide.
Since 1988, Florida's statewide alligator harvest has been nationally and internationally recognized as a model program for the sustainable use of a renewable natural resource.