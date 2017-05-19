TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN ARREST
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of William “Frankie” Stanley, Jr. (31) of Wewahitchka. Stanley was arrested on several charges that resulted from a traffic stop conducted by Deputy C. Smith in the area of Texas Street and State Road 71 just north of Wewahitchka.
Deputy Smith conducted the traffic stop due to an expired tag on the vehicle. Stanley, the driver of the vehicle, was asked for his driver’s license and told Deputy Smith his license was suspended. Stanley was placed under arrest for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (DWLS/R). At the time of his arrest Deputy Smith determined that Stanley was in possession of a concealed firearm without a conceal carry permit and a plastic baggie that contained approximately two grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine. An inventory of the vehicle revealed an additional small baggie that contained a residual amount of meth and drug paraphernalia, which included digital scales and multiple small plastic baggies. Four additional firearms were located in the vehicle.
Stanley was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Concealed Firearm, DWLS/R, Expired Tag more than Six Months, and No Vehicle Insurance. He was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility and held for first appearance.