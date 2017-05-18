Thursday, May 18, 2017
Faith Sapp chosen to attend Sunshine State Scholars Program in Orlando
Some of Florida’s best high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics students will be honored this week during the 2017 Sunshine State Scholars program.
The two-day awards and recruitment event will be held in Orlando May 19th and 20th.
The annual event recognizes Florida’s elite students for their hard work and gives the students a chance to meet with some of Florida’s colleges and universities where they might continue their educations after high school.
Each school district selects the top eleventh-grade STEM scholar to participate in the program.
For Franklin county that is Faith Sapp of Apalachicola who attends the Franklin County School.
Sydnee O'Donnell, who goes to Port St. Joe High School will represent Gulf County.
Mary Beth Brown will attend from Liberty County and J. Daniel Sullivan III was chosen from Wakulla County.
