Thursday, May 25, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin, Gulf and Wakulla counties

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Ryan E. Matthews
Interim Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Domestic Wastewater Collection/Transmission System
Project Name: EASTPOINT LIFT STATION-REPLACE
Location Id: 354403
Location Name: EASTPOINT LIFT STATION
County: Franklin
Application Number: 354403-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Stormwater - Large Construction (>= 5 AC)
Project Name: WINDMARK BEACH
Location Id: FLR10RA72
Location Name: Windmark Beach
County: Gulf
Application Number: FLR10RA72-001

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
Permit: Air - Title V Operation Permit
Project Name: TV RENEWAL W/ PROJ 012-AC
Location Id: 1290001
Location Name: TALLAHASSEE CITY PURDOM GENERATING STA.
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 1290001-013

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 717-9000
Permit: Air - Construction Permit
Project Name: EMISSIONS UPDATE W PROJ 013-AV
Location Id: 1290001
Location Name: TALLAHASSEE CITY PURDOM GENERATING STA.
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 1290001-012

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 717-9000
Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 207 BYRD PARKER DR [DOCK]
Location Id: 354413
Location Name: 207 BYRD PARKER DR [DOCK]
County: Gulf
Application Number: 354413-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at