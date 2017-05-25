Franklin County Humane Society Pets of the Week

CAPTAIN AND TENNILLE are 3 month old Lab mixes. They are very social, happy puppies with very sweet temperaments and will make great family pets. Many families choose to adopt at the beginning of summer so that kids and parents alike can spend the time needed with a new puppy. Maybe one of these cuties is the right fit for your family!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
