Franklin County Humane Society offers a special deal on kittens

If you have been thinking about getting a cat as a pet, the Franklin County Humane Society has a great deal for you.
There has been a huge increase in the number of kittens left at the shelter so they are reducing the adoption fee to help people who want to adopt a new pet.
The cost of adoption is usually $90.00 but right now adopting a kitten is only 50 dollars.
They have a wide variety of breeds and all of them are up to date on vaccinations.
If you would like to take a look at the kittens you can stop by the Humane Society adoption center on Highway 65 north of Eastpoint – they open at 10 AM Monday through Saturday.
You can also see the animals on-line at forgottenpets.org.
Volunteers are also needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats and the Humane Society is always looking for people willing to bring one of their animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society.
