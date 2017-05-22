Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

ADAM is a beautiful Kelpie mix (google it). Well, he looks like one but what are the odds? No matter his heritage, he is a great looking dog with a sweet temperament. He has been around children and other dogs and does well with both. Adam is a nice medium size, smart and friendly. He is heartworm negative and will be neutered soon.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
