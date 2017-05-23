Franklin County lifts burn ban

The Franklin County Commission has ended its week old burn ban.
The ban took effect on May 16th in response to drought conditions and wildfires being suffered throughout Florida.
The ban was on almost all outdoor flames including bonfires, yard trash burning and fireworks.
Over the past week Franklin County has recieved some much needed rain, which has brought the drought index to lower levels.
The county is asking that people continue to be very careful with any outdoor fires.
If you plan to make any fire outdoors, even in a grill make sure the fire is constantly tended when in use.
And don’t pour your charcoal briquettes on the ground to burn out, make sure to fully extinguish any fires before leaving.
