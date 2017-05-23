The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory seeks administrative assistant

Job Title: Administrative Assistant
Job ID: 41657
Department:
The FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory located in St. Teresa, FL., 1 our south of main campus.
Responsibilities:
This position provides administrative support for the Director, assists with business and HR operations, and manages grant proposal submissions.
Administrative support for the director includes: maintaining daily calendar and travel schedule, organizing faculty and board meetings, taking meeting minutes, organizing special events, and handling confidential assignments.
Administrative support for the faculty and research staff includes: review of grant proposals for compliance with funding agency and FSU technical requirements, acting as a liaison with FSU Sponsored Research staff responsible for proposal submission to agencies, and facilitating effort certification reports for exempt (3 times per year) and non-exempt employees (monthly).
General office support includes: ordering office supplies; distributing daily mail and sending out FedEx packages; conducting P-card coding and reconciliation; serving as a back-up for Travel, Pay & Leave, and reservations; posting jobs and ensuring compliance with HR rules and guidelines while facilitating the screening, interviewing, and hiring process.
Qualifications:
A High School diploma or equivalency and two years' experience, or a combination of post high school education and experience equal to two years, is required.
Must be highly detail-oriented with the ability to prioritize and organize assignments effectively and meet project deadlines.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office 2010, especially Word and Excel (or comparable software).
Experience working in an office environment.
Strong written and verbal communication skills, math skills, and knowledge of collection and/or cash handling procedures.
Ability to perform assignments with minimal supervision.
Preferred:
Experience with University OMNI system.
Anticipated Salary Range:
|Minimum of $23,000 – negotiable commensurate with education and experience.
|This position requires successful completion of a criminal history background check, to include fingerprinting.
Schedule:
If not otherwise specified, schedule is M-F, 8-5.
How to Apply:
Applicants are required to complete the online application with all applicable information. Applications must include
all work history up to ten years, and education details even if attaching a resume.
Veteran’s Preference:
Certain service members and veterans, and the spouses and family members of the service members and veterans,
will receive preference and priority in employment and are encouraged to apply for the positions being filled. For
information on who may be eligible for Veterans' Preference, go to
http://hr.fsu.edu/?page=ers/
(850) 644-6034.
IMPORTANT: In order to claim Veterans' Preference, applicants must upload a DD-214 (and other documentation, as
applicable) with their online application prior to the closing date of the job opening
