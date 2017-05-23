Franklin County moving forward on two boat ramp projects in Eastpoint and Apalachicola

The Department of Environmental Protection has begun seeking bids for two projects in Franklin County.
The projects include improving the boat ramp at Indian Creek Park in Eastpoint as well as improvements for the Lombardi’s Park in Apalachicola.
County planner Michael Moron said the work at the Indian Creek Park Boat Ramp includes constructing a new approach and boat ramp, as well as adding an access gangway and floating dock.
There will also be the addition of an ADA compliant parking space for a vehicle and boat trailer as well as a new sidewalk and minor grading and roadway improvements.
The Work at Lombardi's Park will include renovating the existing concrete building so it can be used as an education center and museum with educational kiosk.
A pavilion will also be constructed at the park along with an elevated boardwalk with railings.
Railings will also be installed at the existing dock along with an ADA parking space and a sidewalk
to the dock.
Other work at the site will conclude a new parking area along with interconnecting sidewalks, new chain link fencing.
