Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Franklin County signs agreement for video cameras in vehicles that serve the disadvantaged
Franklin County has signed off on a an agreement to put video cameras in vehicles that serve transportation disadvantaged residents of the county.
The Community Transportation program provides cost effective transportation for residents with disabilities, the elderly, low-income individuals, and children at risk.
The service is operated by Gulf County ARC and Transportation – they officially began work in Franklin County last December.
Gulf County Transportation, has submitted an application for a grant that would pay for the purchase and installation of mobile surveillance camera systems for the five vehicles that are used in Franklin
To qualify for the grant the county commission had to agree to contract with the Florida Department of Transportation for the equipment.
The County will pay for the equipment and installation upfront, which will run about 12 thousand dollars, but will then be reimbursed from the state.
