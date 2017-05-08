Free Mammogram Screenings Given by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Guild During March into Mammos! Event

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (May 8, 2017) – The Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Guild hosted a day of free mammograms on Mar. 31, at the Women’s Center at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. The “March into Mammos!” event was a special day set aside to provide this much-needed service to the community. Patients were seen throughout the day and received a special Sacred Heart goody bag for attending.
Mindy Pate, President-Elect of the Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Guild says, “March into Mammos! was an awe-inspiring success. Those who had a mammogram screening commented after the procedure that their experience was a ‘piece of cake.’ Others were thankful for the care and professionalism of the Sacred Heart Hospital staff. All who attended said they would be back next year for their yearly mammogram. Please call to schedule yours. It can save your life.”
Free screening mammograms at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf are made possible through The Cricket Fund, established in 2013 and inspired by Kristina “Cricket” Russell of Port St. Joe. “Cricket” was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer in 2012 at the age of 22, while attending Gulf Coast State College for nursing.
Free screening mammograms are always available to those who qualify. To qualify, you must be age 40 or older, a resident of Gulf County, Franklin County, or Mexico Beach, and uninsured. Call (850) 229-5687 for questions and to schedule your free screening mammogram.
