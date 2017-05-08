Share your marine fisheries comments on new saltwater commenting webpage

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Marine Fisheries Management wants to hear from you. In an effort to keep stakeholders informed and to gather public input on upcoming issues, a new webpage has been created:MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Keep track of items expected to be discussed by the Commission in future meetings and provide your thoughts on fishery management in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic and shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf) by visiting the new webpage.
Currently, staff are collecting comments on the statewide management of cobia, sheepshead and tripletail, as well as goliath grouper, flounder, spotted seatrout, trap fisheries and shrimp. Staff are also collecting comments on gray triggerfish and gag grouper in Gulf state waters. To comment, fill out the form at the bottom of the commenting page. Comments can also be emailed toMarine@MyFWC.com or submitted over the phone at 850-487-0554.
Have a question instead of a comment? Email Marine@MyFWC.com, call 850-487-0554 or send your question in via Ask FWC.
http://live.oysterradio.com/