Gov. Scott Signs Legislation for Boater Safety in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott signed HB 711, which further reduces registration fees for boats equipped with safety features, such as an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) or Personal Locator Beacon (PLB). This legislation is an extension of a boater safety bill signed into law by Governor Scott last year.
Governor Scott said, “Just two years ago, we suffered the heartbreaking loss of two teenagers after sailing from the Jupiter Inlet. This important legislation encourages the use of safety measures to ensure this kind of tragedy never happens again. I’m proud to continue our efforts to keep Florida’s families and visitors safe by signing HB 711 today.”
