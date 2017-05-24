St. George Island recycling bins moved to Bayshore Drive location

The recycling bins on St. George Island have been moved to a new location.
The Franklin County Solid Waste Department has moved the bins from the alleyway next to Harry A's to a location further west on Bayshore Drive just past 2nd street.
Franklin County residents can recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin & glass at a number of locations in the county including Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; There are also recycling bins at St. James Bay.
In Carrabelle you can recycle at Gray Avenue at the old Carrabelle High School; in Apalachicola there are recycling bins on Commerce Street.
Franklin County has closed the recycling centers at Alligator Point and Lanark Village because people were using the recycling bins to dump their household trash.
That problem has become bad enough that the county has discussed ending the county recycling program altogether.
The county is also considering mandatory garbage pickup, which would also likely allevaite the problem of illegal dumping.
