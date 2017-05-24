FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Highlights Summer BreakSpot Program
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—During the summer months, the Summer BreakSpot program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will provide meals at no cost from June through August to children 18 and under who are from low-income families. The department partners with more than 4,200 schools and community organizations statewide to offer nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities.
Last summer, more than 4,200 sites helped serve nearly 16 million meals to Florida children. The number of Summer BreakSpot meals served during the summer has increased by 46 percent since Commissioner Putnam and the department assumed responsibility of the program in 2012.
There are several ways to find a Summer BreakSpot site:
Summer BreakSpot is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
