|
Gulf Council Launches Redesigned Website
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has launched a redesign of the website www.gulfcouncil.org
. Along with a more contemporary design, changes have been made to site navigation to ensure quick and easy access to essential information.
Key features of the site include an emphasis on upcoming public meetings and meeting materials; fishery management amendments that are under development; and the latest news releases.
The site's simplified look, combined with improved functionality and optimization for mobile devices, allows users to better interact with the Gulf Council. Information on Council members, committees and panels, and archived meeting and fishery management materials provide improved access to Council operations for stakeholders and internal users. The new site also ensures increased transparency and access to the Council process by making archived meetings and management plans readily available and by providing straightforward meeting agendas and supporting materials.
"We are excited about the new website launch," said Doug Gregory, Executive Director. "The redesigned site will provide stakeholders with a substantially improved level of access to fishery management information and Gulf Council meeting materials as we continue to enhance our public service."