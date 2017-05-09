Help fight wildfires - report arson if you see it

This week is National Wildfire Awareness week and the state is urging residents to help prevent wildfires by reporting suspected arson.
Wildfire arson costs Florida taxpayers millions of dollars each year.
Since the beginning of 2017, arsonists have started approximately 320 wildfires in Florida that have burned more than 20,000 acres.
In 2016, nearly 400 wildfires in Florida were started by arson.
Spring is the most active fire time during Florida’s year-round wildfire season and this year's severe drought conditions have increased wildfire danger throughout the state.
State officials are urging people to report suspicious wildfire activity.
You can contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Hotline at 1-800-342-5869.
Callers can remain anonymous and information about arson could result in a reward of up to $5,000.
