Mexico Beach Is Calling Your Name!

|Spring makes the world a happy place,
You see a smile on every face,
Flowers come out and birds arrive,
Oh, isn't it grand to be alive?
-Author Unknown
|Our beaches are family friendly, the Gulf waters are pristine, and we are ready for lots of fun on the beach. Make your plans today to come join us.
|MEMORIAL DAY
(MAY 29)
|We celebrate Memorial Day this month. On this day, we recognize and give thanks for all the men and women who died defending and protecting our country. Originally named Decoration Day, it was established in 1868 to commemorate those killed in the Civil War, but has evolved to the day we now have and honor. It is different from Veterans Day, which is set aside to recognize all who have served. Memorial Day recognizes those men and women who gave their lives and we owe a profound debt to each and every one of them.
|AND THE
WINNER IS...
|Last month, we had a gift certificate to Lookout Lounge up for grabs, and the winner is Valerie Otfinoski from Middletown, Connecticut. Congrats, Valerie! This month, we’re giving away a gift certificate for your future stay in Mexico Beach with VacationMexicoBeach.com, offering accommodations to fit your needs with all the amenities you can imagine. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|Mexico Beach 17th Annual Photography Contest
|Now to July 31
|Our 17th annual photography contest has begun and photographs can be submitted now until July 31. Mexico Beach is a beautiful place and there are lots of tremendous locations to photograph. All pictures must be taken within the Mexico Beach City limits, and a complete list of categories and rules can be found here: http://mexicobeach.com/calendar_event/. The winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center after judging.
|Forgotten Coast en Plein Air –
America’s Great Paint-Out
|May 4 – 15
|The 12th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air – America’s Great Paint-Out will kick off on May 4 with artist receptions and demonstrations. Nationally known artists gather to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from Mexico Beach to Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. The event comprises daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art. For more information on exhibits, receptions, and artist demonstrations, or for a complete schedule of events, click here.
|Mexico Beach Farmer’s & Craft Market
|May 13
|The Farmer’s and Craft Market will take place at Parker Park in Mexico Beach!! Market hours will be from 9:00 a.m. till1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be a wide variety of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more for you to browse through. Spend the morning going from booth to booth and purchasing locally produced goods and produce. Bring the family and make a day of it in beautiful Mexico Beach.
|Gulf County & Mexico Beach Domestic Violence Task Force Benefit
|May 19
|The Gulf County & Mexico Beach Domestic Violence Task Force is hosting a fund-raising benefit at the El Governor Motel on Monday, May 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. (CDT). There will be a silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m., food, raffles, and a thrift store fashion show with emcee Neysa Wilkins. Jerry Arhelger and Rockin Randall will be performing oldies but goodies. Donation tickets may be purchased for $10 each at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center or the El Governor Motel. Raffle ticket winners do not have to be present to win. Fund-raiser money will stay in Gulf County and Mexico Beach for local victims and their children. For more information, please call Pam at (850) 229-2901 or Carol at (850) 227-6831.
|GollyWhopper Classic
|June 3
|The 6th Annual GollyWhopper Classic will be held on June 3, 2017. The Captain’s Party will take place on June 2 at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. Weigh-in will be held at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center on June 3. Come enjoy this fun event, whether you’re participating or just watching the weigh-in. There will be live music for both the Captain’s Party and the weigh-in. For registration information, please click here.
|Best Blast on the Beach
|July 4
|It won't be long until we proudly celebrate our nation's birthday. Mexico Beach has a grand celebration and we hope you will join us. Our Best Blast on the Beach kicks off July 4th in the early morning with the annual 5k Fun Run. The race will begin at Under the Palms Park on 7th Street. Registration and rules can be found here. After the race, it’s on to the second event for the day, the Free Kids’ Fishing event, held along the canal docks on Canal Parkway from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. There will be free hot dogs, snacks, and beverages for all our young anglers and their parents. To top off the celebration, we’ll have a spectacular fireworks display from the City Pier at 8:30 p.m. This is an impressive show and a must-see for everyone. Make your plans today to enjoy the Best Blast on the Beach with us!
|A friendly reminder: Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|LITTLE DEVILS (FISH HUSH PUPPIES)
INGREDIENTS
|1 pound fish
¼ pound onions
Salt and pepper to taste
A little condensed milk
1 large egg
|DIRECTIONS
|Steam or boil boneless fish, drain and cool. Chop onions finely and mix with fish. Mix in egg, salt, pepper, and condensed milk. Form into golf ball–sized balls, squeezing out surplus liquid. Deep-fry in hot oil until golden brown. Serve and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|MOTHER KNOWS BEST?
A few comments some moms might have made:
- MONA LISA'S MOTHER: "After all that money your father and I spent on braces, that's the biggest smile you can give us?"
- COLUMBUS’S MOTHER: "I don't care what you've discovered, you still could have written!"
- MICHELANGELO'S MOTHER: "Can't you paint on walls like other children? Do you have any idea how hard it is to get that stuff off the ceiling?"
- NAPOLEON'S MOTHER: "All right, if you aren't hiding your report card inside your jacket, take your hand out of there and show me."
- ABRAHAM LINCOLN'S MOTHER: "Again with the stovepipe hat? Can't you just wear a baseball cap like the other kids?"
- ALBERT EINSTEIN'S MOTHER: "But it's your senior picture. Can't you do something about your hair? Styling gel, mousse, something?"
- GEORGE WASHINGTON'S MOTHER: "The next time I catch you throwing money across the Potomac, you can kiss your allowance good-bye!"
- JONAH'S MOTHER: "That's a nice story. Now tell me where you've really been for the last forty years."
- THOMAS EDISON'S MOTHER: "Of course I'm proud that you invented the electric light bulb. Now turn it off and get to bed!"
- PAUL REVERE'S MOTHER: "I don't care where you think you have to go, young man, midnight is past your curfew."
ADDRESS
102 Canal Parkway
Mexico Beach, FL 32456
