Howard Creek woman charged for shooting boyfriend

A 49 year old Howard Creek Woman was arrested early Friday morning after she admitted to shooting her boyfriend.
The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested Kelly Evans after she called 911 saying she had shot a man in her yard on Old Bay City Road.
Deputies found 53 year old Joseph Taylor, Jr. lying in the yard with an apparent gunshot wound.
Taylor was conscious and was taken by ambulance to Bay Medical Sacred Heart in Panama City where he was listed as stable and is expected to recover.
The investigation revealed the shooting evolved from a verbal domestic dispute between Evans and Taylor who were in a relationship and lived together.
Investigators said that Evans shot Taylor from a bedroom window as Taylor was preparing to leave.
Evans was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery with a Firearm.
http://live.oysterradio.com/