Monday, May 8, 2017
Red Tide found in background concentrations at St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Red tide was found in background concentrations in one water sample taken from the Gulf County last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park which is northeast of St. Joe Bay.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
In 2015 a persistent red tide bloom decimated the scallop population in St. Joe Bay.
The scallops are rebounding.
This year's bay scallop season runs from July 25th through September the 10th.
That's quite a bit longer than last year when the season was open for only two weeks.
You can find more information on-line at myfwc.com.
http://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
