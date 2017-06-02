Monday, June 5, 2017

REMINDER: ANERR Sea Turtle Talks 2017 - Every Week This Summer

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

Apalachicola Research Reserve Hosts
Sea Turtle Talks

~ Learn about the behavior, biology and nesting season of sea turtles~ 

Turtle Talk
WHAT:       Weekly Turtle Talks
WHEN:       Every Wednesday in June, July and August from 2 – 3 p.m.
                   (Except June 28 - that Turtle Talk will be given on Thursday, June 29)
                   June: 7, 14, 21, 29
                   July: 5, 12, 19, 26
                   August: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
WHERE:     Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center
                   108 Island Drive
                    Eastpoint, FL 32328
HOW:         Registration is not required, but seating is limited.
                   For more information, call 850-670-7700 or email
                   gibby.conrad@dep.state.fl.us.
Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve for weekly Turtle Talk presentations to learn about the behavior and biology of these endangered species as well as what you can do to help make their nesting season successful. The presentations are free, family friendly and will be given each Wednesday throughout the summer. 

About the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Coastal Office

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Coastal Office (FCO) is responsible for oversight of the state’s 41 Aquatic Preserves, three National Estuarine Research Reserves, the Coral Reef Conservation Program, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, the Florida Coastal Management Program and the Outer Continental Shelf Program. FCO's mission is to conserve and restore Florida’s coastal, ocean and aquatic resources for the benefit of people and the environment. For more information, visit http://www.dep.state.fl.us/coastal/.


