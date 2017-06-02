REMINDER: ANERR Sea Turtle Talks 2017 - Every Week This Summer

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
Apalachicola Research Reserve Hosts
Sea Turtle Talks
~ Learn about the behavior, biology and nesting season of sea turtles~
WHAT: Weekly Turtle Talks
WHEN: Every Wednesday in June, July and August from 2 – 3 p.m.
(Except June 28 - that Turtle Talk will be given on Thursday, June 29)
June: 7, 14, 21, 29
July: 5, 12, 19, 26
August: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center
108 Island Drive
Eastpoint, FL 32328
Join the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve for weekly Turtle Talk presentations to learn about the behavior and biology of these endangered species as well as what you can do to help make their nesting season successful. The presentations are free, family friendly and will be given each Wednesday throughout the summer.