Sign up for Alert Franklin today

As of June the 1st Franklin County has moved to a new early warning emergency alert system and residents are being urged to sign up.
The high-speed emergency notification system is called “Alert Franklin.”
It will replace the nixle alert system which has been in use for the past few years
Franklin County stopped using Nixle on June the 1st.
Alert Franklin County provides residents and business owners with the ability to receive emergency notifications and warnings on their home phones, work phones, cell phones and even e-mail.
You can sign up for Sheriff Alerts including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and silver alerts.
- You can also get a number of weather alerts including wind events, flood, tropical weather and other severe weather.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at www.franklincountyemergencymanagement.com.
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
The service also has an app called “ContactBridge” which you can install on your phones and tablets.
