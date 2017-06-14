Are You Interested in Serving as a Member on the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board?

Wakulla County is currently seeking a citizen who has a willingness to serve as a member on the Code Enforcement Board. This position shall serve as regular member. The membership of the Code Enforcement Board shall be residents of the County; and whenever possible, consist of an architect, a business person, an engineer, a general contractor, a subcontractor, a realtor, and another citizen. This position is on a volunteer basis only and the member would have the responsibility of being present at each scheduled Code Enforcement Meeting. These meetings typically occur on the second Wednesday of every other month at 5:30p.m.
Citizens wishing to serve as a member should submit a cover letter explaining their interest in serving on the Code Enforcement Board and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience which includes the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Friday, July 21, 2017. Please email your information to Somer Pell at spell@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-1528.
