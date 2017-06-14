Franklin County agrees to renovate Public Defender's Office

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to begin a renovation project for the Public Defender's office at the Franklin County Courthouse.
The Public Defender's office is actually a small building behind the courthouse.
The public defender has asked that the county build a wall to enclose a new office and they would like a handicapped accessible restroom in the building.
Currently there is no bathroom at all in the office.
County Coordinator Michael Moron said adding the wall would be a minor expense, but building an ADA restroom will cost approximately $20,000, so it will have to be advertised for bids.
The County agreed last week to hire an architect to prepare the plans and specifications for contractors to bid on.
