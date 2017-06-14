DOH-Gulf Recognizes Tobacco-Free Apartment Complex

Port St. Joe, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County and the Gulf County Tobacco Free Partnership would like to recognize Hallmark Companies, Inc. for making Pine Ridge Apartment Complex, located in Port St. Joe, tobacco free.
“Everyone benefits from a smokefree housing policy,” said Marsha Lindeman, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Gulf and Franklin Counties. “Smokefree buildings are cost-effective, safe, and keep people healthy. We congratulate Hallmark Companies, Inc. for taking this vital step to implement tobacco-free changes.”
New signage purchased by the Tobacco Free Partnership of Gulf County will be displayed around buildings. In addition, Pine Ridge Management will be teaming up with Big Bend Area Health Education Center (AHEC) to offer free cessation classes for current residents.
The Bureau of Tobacco Free Florida has identified 1131 smokefree multiunit properties which equates to more than 186,400 smokefree housing units statewide.1 There is free assistance available to help condo owners, associations and property managers implement smokefree policies. For more information, visit http://tobaccofreeflorida.com/
current-issues/smokefree- housing/.
http://live.oysterradio.com/