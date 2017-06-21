Areas 1652 and 1662 of the Apalachicola Bay will close to oyster harvesting at sunset today.
Area 1652 is the conditionally Approved summer north shellfish harvesting area; area 1662 is the conditionally approved summer south area of the bay.
The areas are being closed because of heavy rainfall over the past few days.
Biologists will take water samples from the areas to see when they are safe to re-open.
Stay tuned to Oyster radio for re-opening information.
You can also see a daily bay status report on-line at floridaaquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab or by calling 653-8317.
http://live.oysterradio.com/