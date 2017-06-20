Pine Ridge Apartment Complex in Port St. Joe is now tobacco free

The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County and the Gulf County Tobacco Free Partnership have recognized Hallmark Companies, Inc. for making Pine Ridge Apartment Complex, located in Port St. Joe, tobacco free.
New signage purchased by the Tobacco Free Partnership of Gulf County will be displayed around the buildings.
In addition, Pine Ridge Management will be teaming up with the Big Bend Area Health Education Center (AHEC) to offer free cessation classes for current residents.
Marsha Lindeman, Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Gulf and Franklin Counties said “Everyone benefits from a smokefree housing policy.”
“Smokefree buildings are cost-effective, safe, and keep people healthy.”
There is free assistance available to help condo owners, associations and property managers implement smokefree policies.
For more information, visit http://tobaccofreeflorida.com/current-issues/smokefree-housing/.
