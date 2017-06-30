Friday, June 30, 2017
Bay Scallop season will open in Franklin County waters on July the 1st.
Bay Scallop season will open in Franklin County waters on July the 1st.
State waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County through the Pasco/Hernando county line will be open for scalloping starting July 1.
People who want to harvest scallops in the St. Joe Bay will have to wait a few weeks.
The scallop season in St. Joseph Bay in Gulf County will be open July 25th through September 10th.
Bag and vessel limits throughout the entire bay scallop harvest zone are 2 gallons whole bay scallops in the shell or 1 pint of bay scallop meat per person, with a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or 1/2 gallon bay scallop meat per vessel,
Scallops may be collected by hand or with a landing or dip net.
http://live.oysterradio.com/