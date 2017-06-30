Friday, June 30, 2017
Recreational gag grouper fishing in our area ends July 1st
Recreational Gag grouper fishing closes on July 1st in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties but could re-open again later this year.
Gag grouper fishing is allowed in our area from April 1st through June 30th.
The four-county region includes all waters of the Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.
Gag grouper fishing in the rest of the state is allowed from June 1st through December 31st.
Gag grouper caught in federal waters during the federal season may be taken ashore in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties, but boats with gag grouper aboard may not stop and must have gear stowed while traveling through state waters in our region.
And the local season could reopen.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet July 10th in Orlando to discuss potentially expanding this season to open September 1st through December 31st.
To comment on proposed gag grouper management changes, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Comments may also be made at the July meeting in Orlando.
