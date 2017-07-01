Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

Charo is one of 3, eight week old Lab mix pups that were left in our drop pen. There are 2 females and 1 male. Two chocolates and one black. These pups are social and sweet and after receiving some needed TLC, are healthy and ready for adoption. We invite you to come meet these babies and all the other puppies and dogs being housed at this time.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
