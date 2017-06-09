Big Bend Hospice to hold fund-raiser concert for the "Patients Special Needs Fund"

“Have you heard about the upcoming event in Franklin County being held to raise funds for patients and their families in Franklin County under the care of Big Bend Hospice. Big Bend Hospice has an account earmarked for just Franklin County families to supplement their needs called the Patient Special Needs Fund.
On Friday, June 16th, at Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola we will be gathering to enjoy a relaxing evening of musical entertainment with Tony Partington & The Recollections. The event is from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., the tickets are $20.00 a piece, with light salty snacks, beer and wine bar, and a raffle with some exciting gifts from around the area. Tickets are Avaible at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
Don’t forget, Friday, June 16th, Fort Coombs Armory at 7:00 p.pm……See you there!”
http://live.oysterradio.com/