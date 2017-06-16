Camp sites in Florida's state forests can now be reserved on-line

Reserving a campsite in a Florida State Forest is now easier than ever.
The reservation system is now on-line so all you have to do to reserve your perfect camping spot is visit floridastateforests.reserveamerica.com/
The new digital reservation system started June 14th – you can pay for your camping spot with a debit or credit card.
If you don't have access to a computer, its not a problem.
The Florida forest service will still accept walk up customers at most sites where you can pay with cash or a check.
If you do like camping you should check out some of the great locations in Franklin county.
There are about 9 different camping areas in the state forest in Franklin county.
You can see a list of all the campsites and amenities at https://floridastateforests.reserveamerica.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/