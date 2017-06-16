Red snapper season in federal waters expanded to 39 days

Gulf States and the US Department of Commerce reached an agreement this week that will adds another 39 days to the federal red snapper season beginning June the 16th.
The 39-day season is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, June 16th through Monday, September the 4th.
The extended season also includes Monday and Tuesday, July 3rd and 4th, and Monday, September the 4th.
Florida had to give up some fishing days in state waters so the state season coincides with the federal season – but the FWC said it works out for the best, especially for anglers on the central and southwest Gulf coast, where red snapper are not commonly found in state waters.
This is the longest Gulf federal red snapper season since 2013.
