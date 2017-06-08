Don't Miss the Best Blast on the Beach!

|It’s time to start the prep work for our July Fourth Best Blast on the Beach celebration. We have a day packed full of activities that everyone in the family can take part in. All events will take place on Tuesday, July 4, and all times are listed in Central Time.
The celebration starts with our annual Sandy Shoes 5K Fun Run at 7:00 a.m. at Under the Palms Park. The park is located at the corner of 7th Street and Maryland Blvd. Registration is open now. For more details and to register, click here .
The second event of the day will be the Kid’s Fishing Event, which will take place along the canal docks at the end of Canal Parkway. The event is open to all young anglers ages 2–14. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs till 11:00 a.m. Each angler will receive an award, a hat, and lunch. No registration is needed and there is no entry fee. Just show up with your bait and tackle and be ready to have fun!
Lastly is our Best Blast on the Beach Fireworks Show! This show can be seen all over Mexico Beach and has become one of the best displays in our area. The fireworks will be shot from the City Pier at 8:30 p.m. Please note that the pier will be closed to all traffic starting on July 3 till the end of the show on July 4. We hope you have made plans to spend the holiday with us. Get ready to say “Wow!”
|AND THE
WINNER IS...
|Last month, we had a gift certificate from VacationMexicoBeach.com up for grabs, and the winner is Fran Gamblin of Athens, Georgia. Congratulations, Fran!
This month, we are giving away a gift certificate to The Grove, a colorful oasis with art, furniture, and novelties. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|Mexico Beach is the perfect place to say "I Do"! For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit www.mexicobeach.com.
|GUY & TEE
|This month, we want to introduce you to Guy and Tee, who came from Panama City, Florida, to get married on our beach. It was a beautiful ceremony and the bride looked stunning. The happy couple visit Mexico Beach quite often and knew this was where they wanted to say their vows. Congratulations, Guy and Tee!
|Mexico Beach 17th Annual Photography Contest
|Now to July 31
|There is still time to enter our 17th annual photography contest. Photographs may be submitted from now until July 31. Mexico Beach is a beautiful place and there are lots of tremendous locations to photograph. All pictures must be taken within the Mexico Beach City limits, and a complete list of categories and rules can be found here. The winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center after judging.
|Mexico Beach Farmer’s & Craft Market
|June 10
|Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer’s & Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park in beautiful Mexico Beach located on Hwy 98 and will be open to the public from 9:00am to 1:00pm CT. There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry and much more. Bring the family and make a day of it in beautiful Mexico Beach.
|Bay Scallop Season
|July 25 – September 10
|Grab your snorkel, mask, fins, and a mesh bag and go scalloping! Take the family and have fun snorkeling around and looking for the blue “eyes” around the outer edge of the scallop’s shell. When you spot one, it’s really exciting! Just reach down and scoop it up. You can scallop for fun and return your catch to repopulate the area or keep your catch for a delicious dinner. The recreational bay scallop season includes all waters in St. Joseph Bay and those west of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.
|A friendly reminder: Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|This month, we’ve decided to feature a marinade and a sauce that can be used with any main dish. Whether it’s fish, chicken, shrimp, or steak you’re serving, these two recipes are great for adding flavor to the dish.
|HONEY LIME MARINADE
INGREDIENTS
|½ cup honey
⅓ soy sauce
¼ cup lime juice
|DIRECTIONS
|Combine all ingredients. Place desired meat in plastic bag with marinade and let soak for at least one hour. Remove and cook as desired. A great sauce for the grill.
|HOT MUSTARD SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
|2 tablespoons dry hot mustard
1 tablespoon teriyaki sauce
1 tablespoon white vinegar
⅔ cup sour cream
⅔ cup mayonnaise
|DIRECTIONS
|Combine mustard, teriyaki, and vinegar, stirring until smooth. Stir in sour cream and mayonnaise. Cover and chill. Serve with vegetables, as a dip, or as a sandwich spread. Makes 1 ½ cups.
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|I DIDN'T KNOW THAT ABOUT THE FOURTH OF JULY!
- John Hancock was the first man to sign the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. He was the president of the Continental Congress at the time. Most others signed the document on August 2, 1776.
- President Calvin Coolidge was born on the Fourth of July.
- Presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Monroe all died on the Fourth of July.
- The Fourth of July became a legal federal holiday in 1870 and was reaffirmed by Congress in 1938.
- The following is written on the back of the Declaration: “Original Declaration of Independence dated 4th July 1776.” Nobody knows who wrote it or why, but it’s speculated that the document was rolled up and the writing was added so it could be found in a storage area.
- In 1777, Congress encouraged fireworks as a way to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing and some were ignited over Philadelphia. The day was also commemorated with bonfires and bells.
- When the Declaration was signed there were about 2.5 million people living in the United States.
- The first newspaper to print the Declaration of Independence was the Pennsylvania Evening Post.
- The first Fourth of July celebration in the White House was held by President Thomas Jefferson.
