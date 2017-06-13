Flag Day Ceremony at the Wakulla Welcome Center

Please join
The Wakulla Welcome Center in Panacea and the WoodmenLife Chapter 168 for a Flag Day Ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2017
at 10:00 a.m. at the Welcome Center located at 1493 Coastal Highway.
Flags will be presented to the Wakulla Welcome Center In Panacea and the Panacea Volunteer Fire Department.
Public is welcome and light refreshments will be served.
National Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777. It was established by the proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. June 14 was designated as the official day of observance by an Act of Congress signed by President Harry S. Truman in 1949.
