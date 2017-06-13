Oyster Radio
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce June Business After Hours, Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Please join us for our
June Business After Hours
Thursday, June 15th
5:30-7:00pm
76 Market St. in Apalachicola
Come enjoy Food, Wine Samples, Great Music and
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
If you or your business is interested in hosting a monthly business luncheon or business after hours please contact John at
(850)653-9419
