Solar power co-op seeks members in Franklin County

If you have an interest in adopting solar power for your home or business, there is a program starting in franklin County that could help you get the technical support you need as well as help you save a lot of money.
The Florida League of Women Voters and the non-profit group FL SUN are administering a program that is helping people across the state go solar.
The program provides homeowners with information and technical support, and puts out formal bids to licensed solar contractors.
Bidding as a group, the Co-Op receives discounts of up to 20 percent on panels and installation costs.
Systems also qualify for a 30% Federal tax credit.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project is now taking names to gauge the level of interest in our area.
If they can find 30 or 40 people who are interested, the Co-Op could begin work this fall.
There is no obligation, so if you would like to learn more, contact local volunteer organizer Kevin Begos at kevinb109@gmail.com
You can also call him at 850-566-2374
For more information on the program go on-line to http://www.flsun.org/
