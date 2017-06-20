Franklin County Clerk Marcia Johnson elected President of the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers Board of Directors

Franklin County Clerk of Court Marcia Johnson has been elected President of the Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers Board of Directors.
The election took place last week in Panama City Beach during the group’s annual summer conference.
Marcia was installed into office by Bradford County Clerk Ray Norman in front of a crowd of more than 400.
Marcia Johnson has served more than three terms as the Franklin County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.
She began her career in the Clerk’s Office in 1974 and worked under the administration of three clerks prior to being elected in 2004.
Since being elected she was also named Florida’s 2013-14 Clerk of the Year and received the Outstanding Service Award in 2012.
Marcia said she is deeply honored to be this year’s President and a member of its first all-female Executive Committee.
She said she looks forward to working shoulder to shoulder with the clerks and comptrollers of Florida’s 67 counties and leading the Association to be the strongest and the best it can be.
