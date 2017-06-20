Wakulla County Announces Opportunity for Residents to Obtain Bear-Resistant Trash Cans at a Reduced Cost

Crawfordville, Florida – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) awarded Wakulla County with $19,679 in funding to help reduce human-bear conflicts. These funds will provide 120 bear-resistant trash cans at a reduced cost for residents. The residents will be responsible for paying $25 per can.
“This is a joint effort between the County, FWC, and Waste Pro. The funds to purchase the cans will come from FWC; however, Waste Pro agreed to waive its $72 annual fee, and the County is matching $25 per can. The funds generated from the County’s match and the citizen’s fee ($50 per can) will be used to purchase additional bear-resistant trash cans in the future,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
Since there are a limited number of cans, the cans will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning June 30, 2017 at 8:00a.m. at the Public Works Department. If you live in an area frequented by bears and wish to obtain a bear-resistant can, please go by the Public Works Department at 340 Trice Lane, Crawfordville, FL., to sign up and pay the $25 fee.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Nannette Watts, Public Works Administration Director at (850) 745-6509.
