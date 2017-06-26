Monday, June 26, 2017
Franklin County Commission approves contracts for local visitors centers
Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday approved the contracts for the county’s four visitor centers.
The county has four visitor’s centers in St. George Island, Apalachicola, Carrabelle, and in Eastpoint.
The centers are funded through the Tourist Development Council and give visitors a place to learn ore about our area and get information on businesses and amenities in Franklin County.
The Centers in Apalachicola St. George Island and Carrabelle are operated by the local chambers of commerce.
The center in Eastpoint is managed by a company called Allyn of Franklin County LLC.
Each of the groups gets 40 thousand dollars to operate the centers.
