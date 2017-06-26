Online Reservations for Florida State Forest Campsites Now Available

Jun 16, 2017
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has long been recognized as having one of the finest and most diversified state forest systems in the United States, and today Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service announced that residents and visitors can now reserve campsites at all of Florida's state forests online. Florida has 37 state forests with more than a million acres of natural Florida to explore.
“Florida's natural attractions are second to none, and visitors and residents alike can now conveniently plan their trips to one of Florida's 37 states forests and reserve their campsites online,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.
Florida's state forests offer a variety of camping options throughout the state. Developed campsites for tents and RVs have electricity, water, fire rings and picnic tables, along with centralized restrooms with showers. Primitive campsites and group camps offer an assortment of amenities depending on their location, while primitive camp zones provide a backcountry experience in remote settings with no amenities.
With this new online service, residents and visitors can now conveniently search for RV, tent, trailer, horse, boat, primitive or group camping opportunities across the state. Interested individuals simply need to create an account and start planning their next adventure.
The Florida Forest Service manages more than 1 million acres of public forest land while protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. To learn more about Florida Forest Service programs, visit FloridaForestService.com.
