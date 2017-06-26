Governor Rick Scott Appoints Jimmy Patronis as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott appointed Jimmy Patronis as Florida’ next Chief Financial Officer. Patronis will be officially sworn in this Friday, June 30, 2017, to replace CFO Jeff Atwater who is leaving to pursue a position at Florida Atlantic University. The swearing in ceremony will be in Tallahassee and more details will be released later this week. The Governor made the announcement at Captain Anderson’s restaurant, which is owned and operated by the Patronis family.
Governor Scott said, “I am honored to appoint Jimmy Patronis as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. As a small business owner, Jimmy has been a successful job creator and has helped grow Panama City’s economy. I know that he will bring his wealth of private sector experience with him to Tallahassee.
“Jimmy faithfully served Floridians in the Florida House of Representatives for four terms, and I was proud to appoint him to both the Constitution Revision Commission and the Public Service Commission. In each of these roles, Jimmy always put Florida families first. I am confident that he will add to our mission to cut even more taxes and create even more jobs.”
“I would like to thank Jeff Atwater for his service to families and for his stewardship of tax dollars. I will miss working with Jeff, and I wish him the best as he continues to work to benefit Floridians.”
CFO Appointee Jimmy Patronis said, “I am honored to be appointed as Florida’s next CFO. I would like to thank Governor Scott, and I look forward to continuing his legacy of job growth and economic prosperity for our state. This year marks the 50th anniversary of my family starting a business in Florida, and it has been my honor to be a part of its growth and success for much of my life. I want every family in Florida to have the same opportunities that my family had. As Florida’s next CFO, I want Florida to be the place where government does its job fairly and predictably so workers can find great jobs at great businesses.”
Jimmy Patronis was born and raised in Panama City, Florida. He has helped run and operate Captain Anderson’s restaurant in Bay County for nearly his entire life. Jimmy served four terms in the Florida House of Representatives beginning in 2006. He was appointed to both the Florida Constitution Revision Commission and the Public Service Commission by Governor Scott. Jimmy attended Gulf State College and Florida State University.
