Franklin County democrats seek signatures for Non partisan Voter Restoration Amendment

The Franklin County Democratic Executive Committee will be hosting a Voter Restoration Signing petition on Saturday, June 3rd at the Franklin County sixth street Recreational Center at 22 6th street in Apalachicola.A picnic Lunch will be provided free of charge.
This event is free and open to all
The event will be from 10am until 12pm.The purpose of the event is to get registered Florida voters to sign the Non partisan Voter Restoration Amendment form which would allow the amendment to appear on the ballot in 2018.
This amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the Governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case by case basis
Guest Speaker will be Attorney Shannon Stallings
We will also host a Vote drive at the event.
For further information please contact
Carol Barfield at 850-524-7592
or by email at Franklinc.dec@gmail.com
