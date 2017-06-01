The Florida Public Archaeology Network (FPAN) will hold a training for the Heritage Monitoring Scout Program on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017, at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. The Heritage Monitoring Scout Program is a public engagement program focused on tracking changes to archaeological sites at risk from of erosion. The training will provide those interested in monitoring sites all the skills and information necessary to be able to work with FPAN and partner organizations to monitor archaeological sites as part of the HMS Florida program. There will be a classroom portion and a practical outdoor portion where we will take them to a site and show them how to fill out an HMS monitoring form. The training will be from 1:00-4:00pm at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, Florida, 32320. For more information contact Barbara Clark atBarbaraAClark@uwf.edu.
HMS Florida is a public engagement program and systematic reporting system initiated by the Florida Public Archaeology Network that includes a growing number of partnering institutions, professional archaeologists as Mentoring Scouts, and now more than 50 Heritage Monitoring Scout volunteers. Over the next few months, Scout Mentors will be posting as part of this how-to series resources to encourage you to get out there. Part 1 will focus on why we monitor. Images post-Matthew do more to express the need to monitor and why the need is so urgent. The images document changes seen at the site over time, the goal of site monitoring.
